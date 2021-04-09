Tank steams up screen in Lifetime movie ‘Lust,’ video for new song

Desire, passion, longing. It’s all about lust in a brand-new movie premiering Saturday on Lifetime. Actor and singer Tank stars in the film, and he’s getting steamy with Deco.

Character in “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”: “Walk in the spirit, and you will not give way to the desires of the flesh.”

Keri Hilson (as Tiffanie): “Can I come in?”

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just him? Actor and singer Tank is getting down and dirty in Lifetime’s new movie, “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.”

Tank: “I play a guy named Trey who’s out for revenge, and he goes about it in a very, very, very wild way.”

Yep, Tank hooks up with the fiancée of an old friend — and get this, he’s supposed to be the best man at the wedding.

Meaning, if this movie were a Facebook relationship status…

Tank: “It’s complicated! Very complicated!”

“Lust” isn’t the only sexy thing Tank’s been working on recently.

Tank: “I kinda sell sex for a living, you know.”

His new music, “Can’t Let It Show,” is all over the airwaves.

Tank (singing): “Instead of a good time, I wasted your good time. I should’ve been everything that I promised.”

The song is about heartbreak, but even though Tank’s shirtless for most of the video, he says sexy wasn’t what he was going for.

Tank: “I was going for vulnerable! But guess what: vulnerable is sexy, depending on who’s watching.”

I don’t think anyone’s complaining, am I right?

Tank: “My wife asked me, ‘When are you gonna stop taking your shirt off?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. Until I can’t.’ Whatever that means. Whenever that expires. Tank, 65, still with his shirt off. It is what it is.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.