Bathing suits are a staple in nearly every SoFlo girl’s wardrobe. One piece, two pieces, mono kinis, most of us got tons in every color of the rainbow. But, what you wear with your suit is just as important as its style and print.

Deco’s diving in, and checking out the best ways to make a fashionable splash.

When it comes to dressing up a swim-suit there are three things to remember: fun, flirty, and fashionable!

That’s where Pitusa comes in. The Wynwood brand is taking water-wear to the next level by accessorizing.

Clara Lago Rashidian: “A lot of people when you tell them ‘swim wear’ they automatically think bikinis and bathing suits, and it doesn’t just stop there. Swimwear is caftans, it’s sarongs, it’s hats, it’s beach bags. It’s the whole look.”

Deco grabbed some of their best sellers and headed to “Mr. C Miami” in Coconut Grove for the deets.

Clara Lago Rashidian: “There’s no rule of thumb in dressing up a beach -side, pool side look; other than keeping your accessories more or less in the same color family.”

Holy cuteness – crochet cover ups are all the rage or, go bold and bright in these rainbow ruffles with matching sunglasses.

Clara Lago Rashidian: “A lot of people with our rainbow dresses and styles say they really do feel happy with these dresses and styles and they get a lot of complements.”

Take a walk on the wild side with this wrap skirt and matching bucket hat.

Clara Lago Rashidian: The terry cloth was something that was very much in style, but we put our twist on it with out classic cheetah print.”

Looking amazing is in the bag!

Clara Lago Rashidian: “I think everyone can agree when going to the beach, you need a big bag as opposed to a smaller bag. So they are more on the larger size bags.”

They’ve got you covered from head to toe.

Clara Lago Rashidian: “Closed toe shoes have really come into fashion in the pool side look. This is sort of a new thing. The shoes we are now stocking are these velvet Italian made sort of slippers and it gives a fun spin.”

Prices start at $50. A bargain for styles you can sport year round!

Clara Lago Rashidian: “Pitusa is perfect for Florida because it’s always hot here and Pitsua is very light weight.”

Because Pitusa loves Deco so much they’ve got a deal for you!

Use the discount code “Decodrive20” to get 20% off your purchases.

The code is only good for a month.

Fore More Info:

Pitusa

2501 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 615-5584

pitusa.co

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.