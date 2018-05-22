Stars of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ discuss film, Chewbacca impression

A not so long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away — better known as last week in Los Angeles, Chris chatted with the cast of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and heard not one but two Chewbacca impressions from the cast. One was spot on — the other, not so much.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “I’ve waited a long time for a shot like this.”

And Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time to learn more about where Han Solo came from.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “What do you think? Oh what do you know?”

A young Han Solo is played here by Alden Ehrenreich — filling some very big shoes left by Harrison Ford.

Chris Van Vliet: “When you talked to Harrison for the first time, did he give you some sort of advice about the essence of this character?”

Alden Ehrenreich: “He said if anyone asks, tell them that I told you everything that you know and you’re not allowed to say a word.”

Woody Harrelson (as Tobias Beckett): “If you come with us, you’re in this life for good.”

We follow Han on a mission through the criminal underworld, where he meets a lot of characters you’re familiar with, like Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “I heard a story about you. I was wondering if it’s true.”

Donald Glover (as Lando Calrissian): “Everything you’ve heard about me is true.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I love this line that Lando has, ‘Everything you’ve heard about me is true.’ What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard about yourself that probably isn’t true but people think is?”

Donald Glover: “I’m Danny Glover’s son.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, and you’re not?”

Donald Glover: “No, that’s what I’m saying. People are always like, ‘Are you Danny Glover’s son?’ And I’m like, ‘I have never met the bro.'”

While the movie is called “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” it could be called “When Han Met Chewy” because we see exactly how they became best friends.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “Since when do you know how to fly?”

Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca): [inaudible]

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “190 years old? You look great.”

The role of Chewy is taken on by seven-foot former Swedish basketball player Joonas Suotamo — and he was quick to show off his skills.

Joonas Suotamo: “The good posture, the loose heavy arms and the [Chewbacca noise]. It’s this kind of thing.”

Speaking of Chewbacca, I think we need to address director Ron Howard’s Chewy impression … if you can even call it that.

Ron Howard (in video): “I’ll give it a go.” *makes noise*

Ron Howard: “All right, I really can’t do a Chewbacca. I can’t get it there. I don’t know, it just doesn’t work for me. But I’m game, right? I did try.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is out in theaters now.

