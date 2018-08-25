South Korean group BTS collaborates with Nicki Minaj on alternate version of ‘IDOL’

(WSVN) - South Korean group BTS has collaborated with rapper Nicki Minaj on one of their latest releases.

The rapper is featured on an alternate version of the group’s single, “IDOL,” which is a track off of their new album “Love Yourself: Answer.”

Members of BTS asked Nicki to appear on the digital version of the album, and she said yes.

The repackage album is a conclusion to the group’s “Love Yourself” series, featuring solo performances from each of the seven members.

BTS consists of leader and rapper RM, vocalist Jin, rapper Suga, rapper and dancer J-Hope, vocalist and dancer Jimin, vocalist and dancer V, as well as vocalist and dancer Jungkook.

BTS is currently on their World Tour: Love Yourself, which started in Seoul and includes a sold out stadium performance at Citi Field in New York.

The complete album, including the alternate version of the track, is now available on all major streaming platforms.

