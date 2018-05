MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Kodak Black is changing his name.

On Wednesday, Black legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri. Kapri had the name changed after going in front of a Florida judge.

According to Kapri’s lawyer, the South Florida artist wants a “fresh start” when he is released from jail.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.