South Florida natives Black Violin return for ‘Impossible’ tour

Black Violin is back in town. The musicians who blend classical music with a hip-hop flair told Deco about coming home to South Florida.

Black Violin is Kev Marcus on violin and Wil Baptiste on viola. It’s the music they make with those instruments that makes them different.

Kev Marcus: “It’s just this amazing mix of all kinds of things that don’t seem like they should be together, but we make it work.”

Their latest album, “Take the Stairs,” continues their fusion of classical music and hip-hop. The title sums up their career path.

Wil Baptiste: “It’s about taking that road not taken, you know. The road that is just, it seems difficult, but at the end of the day, you’re so much stronger because of it.”

It all started when they met in a Fort Lauderdale music class.

Kev Marcus: “Then, we went to school in the ’90s, Dillard High School, so we’re listening to hip-hop, you know, and we’re studying classical music.”

That unlikely blend of styles comes naturally to them.

Keeping it honest is the key to Black Violin’s popularity.

Wil Baptiste: “I think that’s what connects the people, connects the dots and what people are drawn to ’cause it’s real, you know.”

They know it’s more than their music that’s shattering expectations.

Wil Baptiste: “We don’t look like the typical string musician. I look like I should be playing for the Heat. Just by nature, what we do, we’re breaking stereotypes, not only as black men but also the instrument itself.”

When Kev and Wil take the stage at the Broward Center, they’ll be joined by a DJ and drummer.

The show has special meaning to them both.

Kev Marcus: “We still live here, so it’s just great to be able to have that connection and to be able to play for our hometown fans.”

Black Violin brings their “Impossible” tour to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 21.

FOR MORE INFO:

Black Violin: Impossible Tour

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-462-0222

www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/black-violin-impossible-tour

