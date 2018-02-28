South Florida musicians to hold benefit concert for Stoneman Douglas

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two weeks after 17 people were killed in the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, musicians from South Florida have announced a benefit concert for victims and their families.

New Found Glory, which formed in Coral Springs in the late 1990s, will headline the show. Lead singer Jordan Pundik and bass player Ian Grushka founded the band while they attended Stoneman Douglas.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot imagine the pain the victims’ families, friends, students, teachers, and anyone else impacted by the recent tragedy at MSD must be feeling,” the band said in a statement. “As some of you may or may not know, half of our band went to MSD, so it is important to us that we do as much as we possibly can to help the school and families of the victims. They deserve our love, support, and help, and we will help in any way we can.”

In an effort to help raise funds for those impacted by the events at MSD & to honor the victims & heroes, we'll be playing a benefit show. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Broward Education Foundation Stoneman Douglas Fund https://t.co/PRD5JPrIpO #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/lNr5X0ZGSH — New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) February 28, 2018

Also joining the lineup are two other acts with Florida roots: Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, and former Yellowcard frontman William Ryan Key.

The concert is part of a partnership between AEG Presents and the City of Pompano Beach, which will host the event at the city’s amphitheater.

All of the proceeds including ticket sales, concessions, merchandise and sponsorships will be donated to the official Broward Education Foundation Stoneman Douglas Fund, organizers said.

The concert will be held on May 16. Tickets will cost $25, and go on sale Monday, March 5 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets in the first three rows will be auctioned off. For more information, click here.

