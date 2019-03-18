South Florida Hooters girls pose for 2020 calendar

Summer is coming, and that means swimsuit season, and the South Florida Hooters girls are already heating things up. The girls are hard at work shooting their new calendar. Lucky for us, Deco got a behind the scenes peek.

It’s that time of year when Hooters girls swap their orange shorts for swimwear.

Brianna Smith, model: “Today, we’re shooting for our 2020 calendar, which I am super excited about!”

The Hooters calendar is an annual tradition where your favorite waitresses and bartenders get to have some fun in the sun.

Junigar Herrera, photographer: “We try to incorporate that we’re in somewhere tropical. We shoot all over the world. We’re gonna be going to Bimini this year. We’re gonna be going to the Dominican Republic.”

Today’s shoot has the Hooters crew in Fort Lauderdale, and it’s water, water everywhere.

Gianna Tulio, model: “I was over there by the fence. I did some water shoots, so it looks like I’m in the shower. Every year, the calendar gets better. It’s a cool layout, and I’m excited to see the theme.”

Being picked for the calendar is a dream come true.

Brianna Smith: “Last year, 200 girls from South Florida tried out and 80 made it, so it’s such a big deal.”

Junigar Herrera: “What we look for is a girl that can be very photogenic that can also show off that happy Hooterrific girl next door just through a photo.”

Looking “Hooterrific” takes a lot of hard work.

Junigar Herrera: “They prep for a very long time for this, and for them to see that on the photo in the camera, it’s very satisfying. It’s a very tough job, but someone’s gotta do it. Right?!

If you want to be the girl of the month, having a bubbly personality is a must.

Kimberly Campagna, model: “I did one where we did bubbles. There was, like, a little machine below me, and it was blowing bubbles in the air, so that one was for sure a winner, yeah. The props that they bring were so cool.”

You can pick up the Hooters calendar online or at your neighborhood Hooters.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hooters 2019 Calendar

https://hooterscalendar.com/

