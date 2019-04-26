South Florida businesses want your trip to the bathroom to be memorable

When you gotta go, you gotta go, and sometimes, you have to use the bathroom when you’re not home. From a high-tech toilet to a loo with a view, Deco’s rounding up some terrific toilets for South Florida’s version of a “Game of Thrones.”

People party a lot on South Beach, but at Chotto Matte, you’re gonna want to party in the potty once you check out their unisex bathroom.

Anthoanette Rojas, event coordinator, Chotto Matte: “We wanted to do this in the bathroom to add a little something extra, something colorful like all of Miami.”

The UV mirrors in the stalls let you see yourself over and over again, and the fluorescent art work on the wall and a black light make for a fun bathroom experience.

Anthoanette Rojas: “The art is called The Eternal Optimist. It is by Elaine Duvall, and she was inspired by nature and fashion pictures.”

If you want to find Lynn, she will be hanging out in the bathroom at Chotto Matte.

All aboard Brightline!

Next stop? The restroom.

Ali Soule, Chief of Staff, Brightline Trains: “Each coach has a spacious restroom that is fully ADA compliant, and also has a touchless environment.”

Open and close the door with just a button, and once inside…

Ali Soule: “You can flush the toilet just by waving your hand. Each sink has a Dyson Airblade, which has wash and dry at the same time.”

Hands free!

Imagine that! Public transportation that doesn’t make you feel like taking a bath in a tub of Purell.

Ali Soule: “We wanted to make sure the bathroom was spacious, it was clean and it was innovative, and it had everything that people wanted.”

The Beach Bar at the Newport Hotel in Sunny Isles Beach offers great food and amazing views.

Frank Zaffere, restaurateur: “The whole restaurant is oriented so you don’t have a bad seat.”

And the ocean views continue in the bathroom.

Frank Zaffere: “I believe it’s the coolest bathroom view on the eastern seaboard. When you walk, in we positioned the urinals in front of a large glass window.”

It’s the perfect spot to relax and let it all flow.

With a view like this, you may never want to leave.

Frank Zaffere: “You see people using the bathrooms more here than probably you do at some of our other restaurants.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chotto Matte Miami

1664 Lenox Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-690-0743

https://www.chotto-matte.com/

Virgin Trains USA

https://www.gobrightline.com/

Beach Bar at Newport Pier

16501 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-957-1110

https://beachbarnewportpier.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.