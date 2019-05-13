SoFlo restaurants create special burgers for National Burger Month

May is National Burger Month, but in South Florida, a burger is so much more than a beef patty on a bun. We found some spots who are celebrating Burger Month with some unconventional yet delicious burgers.

Lona at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is a Mexican restaurant.

For Burger Month, they combined their flavors with an ingredient straight from the sea.

Kira Calder, general manager: “We are right on the beach, and so we decided to do something seafood-related, so octopus seemed like a good choice.”

They turned their great grilled octopus into a burger.

Kira Calder: “The octopus is actually cooked in-house, then it is diced and made into a patty.”

The octopus burger is served on a brioche bun with chipotle aioli, fresh veggies and grilled onions.

Anna Mangerie, customer: “You can get a burger anywhere, but this is something really unique.”

It costs $12, which in octopus terms is just a dollar and a half per tentacle!

Toro Toro inside the InterContinental Miami is a Latin-inspired steakhouse that’s celebrating Burger Month a few ways.

Tim Ormonde, chef: “It’s a fantastic time to play with a different varieties of meats.”

One special burger will have even Little Bo Peep saying yum!

Tim Ormonde: “Our spiced lamb burger is organic lamb that we season with paprika, garlic, and we also have a provoleta sauce that’s been put on top of it, and then spice lamb belly bacon and then crispy onions.”

Yup, even the bacon is lamb.

Dan, customer: “I think it’s great. It gives everyone a chance to try stuff they probably wouldn’t try otherwise.”

The bison burger has less fat than a traditional burger.

That is, until Toro Toro tops theirs.

Tim Ormonde: “It’s a little bit healthier of a choice. However, we decided to put the unhealthy right back in by doing some fresh-made guacamole, fried queso fresco over the top and some pickled jalapeños.”

The special burgers at Toro Toro cost $19 a piece and are only available this month.

Save room for dessert!

Maison Valentine on Miami Beach has cheeseburger sliders.

Bastien DuBois, pastry chef: “Oh, my God! Why are they selling some cheeseburger in a pastry shop?”

Except look closer. The Mac Burger is actually a cleverly crafted mango and milk chocolate dessert.

Bastien DuBois: “When you come to the United States, you know every restaurant sells burgers, so we decided to create the Mac Burger.”

The Burger Buns are chocolate mousse with sesame seeds, the “meat” is a macaron, and the “cheese” is a mango purée.

Stack it all up, and you’ve got yourself a cheeseburger slider for dessert.

Juahoh Nicacio, customer: “It’s not too sweet. It’s not too citrusy. It has balance, good balance. I really loved it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lona Cocina Tequileria

4021, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-245-3069

https://www.lonarestaurant.com/

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-372-4710

https://www.torotoromiami.com/

Maison Valentine

1112 15th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-922-7942

http://www.maisonvalentinepastry.com/index.php

