SNL vets get together for Napa Valley-set Netflix comedy ‘Wine Country’

You know how tropical drinks taste just a little bit sweeter when you’re on vacation? Well, wine tastes just a heck of a lot better when you’re drinking it in Napa Valley. I’d know because I headed to wine country to talk to the cast of the new Netflix movie called “Wine Country.”

Amy Poehler (as Abby): “To Rebecca! Thank you so much for bringing us all together. Happy birthday.”

In “Wine Country,” a group of lifelong friends head to Napa Valley for a girl’s weekend — and what better place for us to talk about “Wine Country than in wine country?

Chris Van Vliet: “Can we just take a look around and be like, wow.”

Tina Fey: “‘Yeah. Let’s just drink it in.”

Rachel Dratch: “Let’s drink in the vista.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ahhh.”

Rachel Dratch: “I didn’t mean to make a pun.”

The cast is a Saturday Night Live all-star team, with Tina Fey, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Amy Poehler, who makes her directorial debut with this movie.

Amy Poehler (as Abby): “I made itineraries for everything we’re going to do, minute by minute, on the trip.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Amy, as the director of this, did your itinerary every day look like your character’s itinerary?”

Amy Poehler: “For those that don’t know, when you’re making a movie, there is a thing called a call sheet, and it has like every scene you’re doing — who is in every scene, how much time is allotted — and I wish I had a call sheet for my life every day.”

As the weekend goes on, personalities start to clash. Drinking copious amounts of wine probably doesn’t help that.

Chris Van Vliet: “Since people will be watching this at home sitting on their couch — possibly, probably drinking wine…”

Tina Fey: “Hopefully wearing sunglasses

Chris Van Vliet: “Hopefully, yeah. What kind of wine should they be pairing this with film with?”

Rachel Dratch “Oh!”

Tina Fey: “I think you wanna maybe start — you could do the whole array. You could start with a crisp white.”

Ana Gasteyer: “You mean a flight? Like, you could do a flight.”

Tina Fey: “And by the end, your teeth and gums should be just completely grape juice-colored.”

Ana Gasteyer: “Yeah.”

Rachel Dratch: “I like it.”

Tina Fey (as Tammy): “Just remember, guys. Whatever gets said is probably what the person has always felt, and the alcohol just let it out.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Are you guys actually drinking wine on set in those scenes?”

Maya Rudolph: “Our director thought it would be best if we stayed sober during the filming of the movie.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What a crazy director.”

Amy Poehler: “I think it was apple juice, watered down apple juice for white wine, and then there’s like a fake red wine that’s sugary based.”

Maya Rudolph: “That tastes like wine and is probably far more calories but unfortunately has no alcohol in it

Rachel Dratch: “We didn’t get super drunk in the movie. I mean, we reached like a level of buzz, but no one’s like, ‘Take me home, blah blah.’ Now that was great, what I just did.”

Tina Fey: “That was really good.”

Ana Gasteyer: “That was a master class.”

Rachel Dratch: “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” (laughs)

“Wine Country” becomes available for streaming on Netflix Instant beginning Friday, May 10.

