Smith, Lawrence attend ‘Bad Boys for Life’ premiere in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The stars came out in South Florida to celebrate an upcoming release and revival of a beloved franchise, including the two lead actors.

7News cameras captured stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as they walked the blue carpet outside the Regal Cinemas South Beach on Lincoln Road, prior to a special screening of “Bad Boys for Life,” Sunday night.

It has been a quarter century since the first “Bad Boys” movie, and 17 years since “Bad Boys II,” came out in theaters, but the baddest on the Miami Police Department isn’t going to let that stop them.

This time, the old-school cops are teaming up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Smith and Lawrence said friendship is what keeps this crime-fighting duo strong.

“Love and respect,” said Lawrence.

Yeah, yeah. You know, there’s a real — we just understand each other,” said Smith. “We’re playing different instruments when we get in a scene.”

“The yin and the yang,” Lawrence chimes in.

“Yes, yes, and we know how to get out of each other’s way,” said Smith. “There’s a certain level of brilliance to Martin’s comedic and dramatic comprehension that makes it really easy to create and craft scenes with him.”

On top of executive producing the soundtrack, “Bad Boys for Life” gives big screen newcomer DJ Khaled a chance to show off his acting chops.

When asked which of the movie’s stars would protect him better as a partner, Khaled was initially stumped.

“Man you’re trying to set me up,” he said. “Well, I’m gonna say Will and Martin because, let me tell you what, because teamwork makes a dream work.”

Also on hand at the premiere was producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who knows a thing or two about movie explosions.

A real $40 million mansion was blown up in “Bad Boys II,” so that begs the question: How does “Bad Boys for Life” top its predecessor’s large-scale mayhem?

“With more fun, more humor, more car chases, great action and having these guys together is magical,” said Bruckheimer. “That’s what it’s all about: Will and Martin back on the big screen, here in Miami.”

You know what could make the occasion a tad better? None other than Mr. 305.

Pitbull and hundreds of students from his charter school, SLAM, welcomed the movie’s stars, Sunday morning.

“Give it up for Will Smith and Martin lawrence and ‘Bad Boys for Life,'” said Pitbull.

Attendees cheered, and they later sang “Happy Birthday” to Pitbull, who turns 39 on Wednesday.

“Bad Boys for Life” explodes into theaters nationwide on Friday.

