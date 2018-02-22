Jason Bateman and Natalie Portman each have a new movie hitting theaters this weekend. But “Black Panther” isn’t playing games and will likely annihilate both. Here’s a look in tonight’s Showtime.

Natalie Portman (as Lena): “You have to tell me where he was, what he was doing. It was his decision to go in. It was something they termed The Shimmer.”

In “Annihilation,” a huge force field called “The Shimmer” has appeared out of nowhere. Everything that has ever gone into it has died, except for Oscar Isaac’s character, who is now very sick. His wife, played by Natalie Portman wants answers and goes in looking for them.

This sci-fi movie will rattle your brain and have you thinking about it long after it’s over. Natalie tells us that’s a good thing.

Natalie Portman: “It’s one of those rare movies that you can go and talk to your friends about for hours after and debate and everyone’s going to have a different opinion.”

Kyle Chandler in (as Brooks): “Tonight we are taking game night up a notch. We don’t need a board, and we do not need pieces.”

This is a game night like no other for Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and their friends.

The plan is for someone to get kidnapped as part of the game, but when Kyle Chandler actually gets kidnapped, they don’t know what’s real and what’s not.

Kyle tells us his character, just like the movie itself, is full of surprises.

Kyle Chandler: “It was an adventure film, it was a physical comedy. I got to play hard at the end. I got to play the fool throughout the thing, and then I also had my honest moments.”

