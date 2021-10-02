It’s October, the spookiest month of the year, especially at the movies, and even if you’re scared off by horror movies, you can still avoid the fear factor in this week’s Showtime.

James Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano): “When I was a kid, guys like me were brought up to follow codes.”

“The Sopranos” is back — in movie form, and 30 years earlier.

In “The Many Saints of Newark,” we get the backstory on New Jersey’s most notorious family. With the late James Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael, playing the younger version of him, it’s a real family affair.

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Joe Baylor): “I know Emily is with you. Where are you going?”

It’s Jake Gyllenhaal to the rescue. In “The Guilty,” he’s a 911 operator who gets a call from a kidnapped woman. Jake does everything he can to find her, rules be damned.

Asjha Cooper (as Shawna): “I got attacked by a group of homeless vampires.”

This bites!

Things are not easy in the Big Easy. Vampires wreak havoc in “Black as Night.”

It’s up to a 15-year-old girl to save everyone from the bloodsuckers.

Adriana Barraza (as Lupita): “We are all that’s left. We have to do something.”

L. Scott Caldwell(as Dolores): “Should I grab my shotgun?”

B-I-N-G-oh, no!

in “Bingo Hell,” a local bingo hall has been taken over by a scary businessman. Every time someone yells “bingo,” a person dies.

Oscar Isaac (as Gomez Addams, voice): “Why does nobody come through the front door?”

Charlize Theron (as Morticia Addams, voice): “Dearest mother and father, we will not be attending this evening’s ritual mastication.”

Oscar Isaac (as Gomez Addams, voice): “What?”

They’re creepy and their kooky, mysterious and spooky … and they’re back in “The Addams Family 2.”

Gomez, Morticia and the fam are on a road trip in a haunted camper. I mean hat could go wrong?

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “I’m sorry, I don’t know what came over me. Let me fix it … so I can punch you again. You are a loser.”

Marvel at this one. Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson are back in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

In this sequel to the 2018 movie “Venom,” the dark alien and his host body have to save the world from a supervillain named Carnage.

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “That is a red one.”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “You need to come out, right now. I will let you eat everybody!”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “Promise?”

Tom Hardy (as Eddie Brock): “I promise!”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “Oh, yeah!”

