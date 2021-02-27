A literal game of cat and mouse, drugs and Spider-Man committing crimes. Those things may or may not be related. Find out in this week’s Showtime.

Animated frenemies Tom and Jerry are at each other’s throats again, this time at New York’s finest hotel.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as an event planner trying to save the wedding of the year before the cat and mouse destroy it.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “She thinks hiring Tom will be a good way to get rid of Jerry. Little does she know, they go way back, and she’s way in over her head on so many levels.”

In “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” the feds launch an undercover sting operation against the legendary jazz singer — how dare they! — after she becomes a powerful voice for the civil rights movement.

Andra Day: “She is truly the godmother of civil rights, who did now die because she was a tragic drug addict, but her life was slowly siphoned from her intentionally.”

Character in “Crisis”: “There is no greater scourge facing American from within. The President takes the opioid crisis very seriously.”

It’s pure chaos in the new crime thriller “Crisis.”

The film, starring Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly and Armie Hammer, follows three connected storylines, all involving drugs. Definitely not a comedy.

Tim Holland (as “Cherry”): “I don’t imagine that anyone goes in for a robbery if they’re not in some kind of desperation. I’ve been at this a while now, and it’s no secret what my face looks like.”

From stopping crimes as Spider-Man to committing them in “Cherry,” Tom Holland is tapping into a darker side in the Apple TV Plus drama.

He’s a war veteran who comes home with post-traumatic stress disorder, gets addicted to drugs and starts robbing banks.

It’s a role that truly pushed the actor.

Tom Holland: “The worst-case scenario is when you have a really physically emotional day, and you wake up, and you’re just a waste of yourself.”

