Halloween was so last week, and Christmas is almost here — and, like, there’s a holiday or something in between, which means the hammy holiday films are upon us. There are some movies still coming out. We’ve got the festive feels, and more, in this week’s Showtime.

Joely Richardson (as Sarah): “At least your relationship with Jules is nowhere as bad as your love life.”

Hadar Cats (as Emma): “You should set your dad up with someone.”

The holidays are no time to be lonely, so, in “My Dad’s Christmas Date,” a teenager plays matchmaker for her old man, played by Jeremy Piven. Nothing like your kid taking control of your love life.

Kat Graham (as Erica): “Captain Andrew Jantz has got a huge ego. Nothing I can’t handle.”

Alexander Ludwig (as Andrew): “Good thing the door was open. I don’t think my ego would have been able to fit through the window.”

Two single, attractive people butting heads during the holidays? We smell an unlikely romance in “Operation Christmas Drop.”

While a congressional aide looks for reasons to close an Air Force base, she ends up clashing with, then falling for, an Air Force pilot. Guess she feels the need for speed.

Christopher Abbott (as Colin Tate): “I need to know. I need to know what you’ve done to me!”

Jennifer Jason Leigh (as Girder): “He’s become a danger.”

Christopher Abbott (as Colin Tate): “Where is she?!”

OK, clearly we’re on to the non-Christmas portion of Showtime.

This is “Possessor Uncut.” It’s about an assassin taking over other people’s bodies to carry out her bloody missions. Technology don’t mess.

Kevin Costner (as George Blackledge): “We came to see our grandson.”

Lesley Manville (as Blanche Weboy): “My boy doesn’t have to answer to you.”

Diane Lane (as Margaret Blackledge): “And we don’t have to answer to you.”

Well, that’s an awkward family dinner.

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star in the suspenseful drama “Let Him Go.” They’re trying to rescue their grandson and widowed daughter-in-law from their abusive new family.

It doesn’t go so well.

Kevin Costner (as George Blackledge): “Don’t start what you can’t finish.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.