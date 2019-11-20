This is the beginning of a big weekend for the “Frozen” stars. Their biggest honor yet? Kicking off this week’s Showtime.

Kristen Bell (as Anna): “I believe in you, Elsa. More than anyone or anything.”

Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff are back for a new adventure in Disney’s “Frozen II.”

This time, the gang heads north to find out where Elsa’s powers come from and to save their kingdom..

SoFlo’s Josh Gad voices our favorite snowman, Olaf.

He told Deco there’s a ton of new music to sing over and over and over again.

Josh Gad: “They took the characters at this point in their journeys, and they gave them each songs that reflected where they’re at emotionally in their lives, and so the songs feel so brilliant.”

Tom Hanks (as Fred Rogers): “It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine?”

Some people were born to play certain roles, and Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers seems like a picture perfect match.

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” explores the real-life friendship between the beloved TV icon and a journalist assigned to write about him.

Tom Hanks: “Lloyd, in our movie, expanded Fred’s world, and he was grateful for just how special a gift that is.”

Isabelle Huppert (as Françoise Crémont, AKA Frankie): “I wanted you to come here because I want you to meet my family.”

Jérémie Renier (as Paul Gagne): “My mother thinks she knows everything. She has all these problems.”

Marisa Tomei (as Ilene): “She’s in a hurry.”

If you’re looking for a hard-hitting drama, look no further than “Frankie.”

Isabelle Huppert stars as the title character. She plays a French film star who’s setting her affairs in order.

The movie is set in Portugal and follows the people in her life as they come to terms with what’s happening.

Chadwick Boseman (as Andre Davis): “Close the island.”

Taylor Kitsch (as Ray): “What island?”

Chadwick Boseman (as Andre Davis): “Manhattan.”

In “21 Bridges,” some New York cops are gunned down.

Chadwick Boseman is the detective out to solve the crime.

His only way to find the bad guys is to lock down Big Apple bridges to trap the killers in Manhattan.

Chadwick Boseman: “To me, what I wanted to do is to show there are men and women that wear the badge that have a true sense of justice, and we need to see that in this particular time we are living in right now.”

Character in “21 Bridges”: “If you go down this road, you will be looking over your shoulder the rest of your life.”

Chadwick Boseman (as Andre Davis): “I’d rather look the devil in the eye.”

