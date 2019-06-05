Our favorite pets are back on the big screen this weekend, and Lynn has some bright moments with the stars of “Dark Phoenix.” It’s all in this week’s “Showtime.”

“Dark Phoenix” is the latest “X-Men” movie with the focus on strong women.

Sophie Turner plays Jean, who’s a good mutant until she becomes the most powerful force in the universe.

Jessica Chastain’s character wants her powers, and both struggle with their own demons.

Lynn Martinez: “One of the things I loved about this movie is two strong women. No damsel in distress. Was that attractive to you guys?”

Sophie Turner: “It was a woman rescuing a woman and empowering that woman.”

Jessica Chastain: “And in the end, Jean saved herself. I don’t know, was that a spoiler?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yeah, no, I don’t think it was.”

Honor Swinton Byrne (as Julie): “I feel as though I want to not live my whole life in this very privileged part of the world they come from.”

“The Souvenir” tells the story of a shy but ambitious film student who falls in love with a charming, but untrustworthy, older man.

The relationship is so intense it worries her mother and best friends.

Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, star as mother and daughter in the film.

Patton Oswald (as Max): “Every pet knows it’s a dangerous world. You’d be crazy not to worry!”

All pets are off in the next chapter of “The Secret Life of Pets.”

This time around, Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby.

Patton Oswald voices Max and says the dog has a lot to get used to.

Patton Oswald: “My favorite part of Max’s personality is how he takes things 1,000% more serious than need to be taken, which is really fun to play comedically.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.