Two other films besides “Hellboy” are hitting theaters this weekend. One is little and the other is big — as in Bigfoot. We have a look at ’em in this week’s Showtime.

Issa Rae (as April Williams): “You went to bed grown and then you woke up little? But that’s for white people, ’cause black people don’t have the time.”

Marsai Martin (as Little Jordan Sanders): “I know!”

A “Little” wish goes a long way. Regina Hall and Marsai Martin both play Jordan Sanders, a ruthless tech executive who’s suddenly transformed back into her 13-year-old self.

And there’s a lot of lessons to learn along the way.

Regina Hall: “Really believing you can really be your authentic self.”

Marsai Martin: “I want them to see that they can do it, and it’s not impossible.”

Narrator: “For centuries he’s lived in hiding, but at long last he’s reaching out and ready to be found.”

The Missing Link is found — in Laika Studios’ “Missing Link.” Zach Galifianakis voices the adorable Link, while Hugh Jackman voices the intrepid adventurer trying to get Link to his new home.

And the moral of the movie? Fitting in is sooo overrated.

Zach Galifianakis: “But I think the Missing Link’s acceptance is what we all can feel. I mean, we’re social creatures, human beings are social creatures, and we do need connection.”

Zach Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Wait a second. I said ‘ohhh’ like I knew what you were talking about, but I don’t.”

