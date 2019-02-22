A fighting family and a chiller of a thriller hit theaters this week. So does our favorite, untrainable dragon. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Jay Baruchel (as Hiccup): “It’s a hidden dragon world.”

Oh, and that’s the name of this movie, too! “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is the third and final chapter in the animated franchise.

Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, has to find that hidden world to protect the dragons from a bad guy named Grimmel, who wants to kill them all.

So is Jay ready to say goodbye to these movies?

Jay Baruchel: “Yeah. Yes and no. I think we’ve had a great deal of fun doing it, and it’s been an adventure, but I also think you don’t want to overstay your welcome.”

Mads Mikkelsen (as Overgård): “She’s running out of time. I have to find help.”

It’s man versus nature in “Arctic.”

Mads Mikkelsen is a stranded explorer who has a hard choice to make — stay in the relative safety of his makeshift camp, or venture out into the unknown hoping that he’ll get rescued. Once he makes that choice, there’s no turning back.

Jack Lowden (as Zak Knight): “Do you know what it’s like to want one thing in life, then your own sister takes it away from you?”

Florence Pugh (as Paige): “It was my dream, too!”

“Fighting with My Family” is based on the true story of WWE superstar Paige, and her journey of going from fan to champion.

Florence Pugh portrays Paige. She told Deco what she learned about pro wrestlers from making the movie.

Florence Pugh: “Just watching their lifestyle and how grueling it is — they don’t stop for a second, and they are pure athletes. That was definitely eye-opening.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as himself): “Don’t worry about being the next me. Be the first you.”

