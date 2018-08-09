Spike Lee’s new movie has some competition at the box office this weekend. It’s going up against dogs and a mega shark! Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Jason Statham (as Jonas Taylor): “We need to find it and kill it.”

Rainn Wilson (as Morris): “Why don’t you just put a tracker on it?

Rainn Wilson (as Morris): “Don’t you guys watch ‘Shark Week?'”

In “The Meg” — it’s Jason Statham versus the largest shark to ever swim on the earth, a megalodon. They went extinct millions of years ago … or did they?

This one is killing anything and everything in its path. Jason told Deco — in order to get into character for this movie, he wanted to be able to think like a shark.

Jason Statham: “I went shark diving with about 30 bull sharks in Fiji when I was preparing for John’s film and that was fascinating, I wasn’t scared at all.”

Adam Driver (as Flip Zimmerman): “When’s the last time they let a rookie lead an investigation? Oh that’s right never!”

John David Washington (as Ron Stallworth): “OK, become his friend, let’s get invited back.”

In “BlacKkKlansman,” we rewind to the 1970s.

The movie is based on a true story about the Colorado Springs Police Department’s first ever African-American detective.

His big mission is to expose the Ku Klux Klan. Producer Jordan Peele says this movie has it all.

Jordan Peele: “It is genre, but it’s also real and it has this brilliant social punch that it packs as well.”

Julia Goldani Telles (as Hallie): “He gets in your head, like a virus.”

Beware of Slender Man.

In the movie, titled “Slender Man,” the tall, thin figure starts out as a myth, but residents of a small Massachusetts town start to think he is real after four teenage girls suddenly go missing.

Irrfan Khan (as Robert): “When you complete a puzzle, you know you’ve made all the right choices.”

In “Puzzle,” a suburban wife and mother who is taken for granted discovers a new passion: Solving jigsaw puzzles.

And it changes her life in ways she never could have imagined.

“Dog Days” centers around dog owners whose lives intertwine because of their dogs. Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev star in the movie and when I sat down with them in Miami, we talked about why dogs are better than people.

Chris Van Vliet: “What is it about dogs that people seem to like them more than humans?”

Nina Dobrev: “It’s because they’re so pure, they’re so full of love. They have no alter ego or agenda. They just want to love and be loved.”

Jon Bass (as Garrett): “Dogs open their hearts to us to love and be loved, and I find that beautiful.”

