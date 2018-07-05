It could be any day of any month and it would be a safe bet a Marvel movie is hitting theaters soon. This week, it’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” but it’s got some competition at the box office. Here’s a look in tonight’s Showtime.

Madeleine McGraw (as Young Hope): “Maybe you just need someone watching your back … like a partner.”

Found one!

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Evangeline Lilly is donning her own super suit to help out Paul Rudd, a.k.a Ant-Man.

Evangeline says this is an uplifting Marvel movie, so exactly the opposite of “Infinity War.”

Evangeline Lilly: “I think people will come away feeling really good, and I can’t do an interview about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ without saying that women and little girls are gonna come away feeling especially good.”

Whitney Houston (in ‘Whitney’): “Paula Adbul ain’t bleep. That girl is singing off key, on the record.”

Whitney Houston — unplugged!

The documentary simply titled “Whitney” is giving us an intimate look at the late singer.

Using interviews and never-before-seen footage, the film dives into Whitney’s life and career.

Van Jones (as a reporter): “Is The Purge a political device?”

Marisa Tomei (as The Architect): “It is a psychological one. If we want to save our country, we must release our anger in one night.”

And so it begins.

“The First Purge” gives us the backstory to the popular series of violent horror flicks, where all crime is legal for a single night, so that people behave themselves the rest of the year.

“Whitney,” “The First Purge,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hit theaters July 6.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.