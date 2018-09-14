We know Chris Noth from roles on “Sex and the City” and “Law and Order.” Now the actor is taking on an intoxicating new gig. Chris bought a tequila company. Deco sat down with Mr. Big to see how he’s enjoying life, one sip at a time.

For six seasons, Chris Noth romanced Carrie as Mr. Big on “Sex and the City.” Now he’s got a new love.

Chris Noth: “Well, I’ve been around liquor all my life.”

Chris bought a majority stake in Ambhar Tequila.

He says the decision was simple. It just took one sip.

Chris Noth: “I put it in a glass, I squeezed, from my lemon tree, some lemon in it, I drank it, I loved it. I drank more of it, and I never stopped drinking it.”

Deco hit the Ambhar launch party at the Setai Miami Beach. The party was on, and the tequila was flowing.

Chris Noth: “Something about Ambhar opens up the avenues for conversation, for meditation and just good times also.”

Chris joins the likes of George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds, big stars who’ve bought into booze.

Chris Noth: “Obviously, George Clooney broke the glass ceiling for this and created opportunity for other people. I just happen to believe that this product is special, and I want to align myself with that because I want to be with quality.”

Ambhar comes in three varieties: Plata, Reposado and Añejo. Chris says the Añejo is his favorite.

But we had to ask, what would Detective Mike Logan drink? And what would Big drink?

Chris Noth: “Logan would be drinking beer and doing shots. Mr. Big would be doing the one that I’m doing, probably.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ambhar Tequila

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.