A new SoFlo spot wants you to really shop ’til you drop because at this retail store, you can bust a move while buying clothes.

Imagine walking past this scene at Bayside Marketplace.

The shopping destination’s new store is Servando Miami. Bayside is calling it the marketplace’s first “experiential” retail store.

In other words, you can shop like you’re in a nightclub.

The designer shirts, hats and eyewear are all about the 305 and so is the atmosphere.

Servando Cardenas, designer: “The clubs, the lights, the fun, so basically, that’s what I wanted to bring in. I wanted to have like retail-tainment. I want people to remember the experience.”

Anthony Rolle, customer: “I’m born and raised in Miami, so when I walked in this store, it was just like ‘Man, I’m here. I’m home.’ It was just a Miami vibe.

Tatiana Liary, customer: “The sunglasses, I literally bought these yesterday. Look how cute this is. I love them!”

“Retail-tainment,” we like the sound of that.

Servando Miami is open seven days a week on the first floor of Bayside Marketplace.

Bring your dancing shoes, and maybe you’ll find a matching outfit while you’re there.

FOR MORE INFO:

Servando Miami

(at Bayside Marketplace)

401 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

305-577-3344

www.instagram.com/servandomiami

