‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ introduces new furry troublemakers — voiced by A-listers

Those would be the dogs and cats of "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Deco's pet whisperer, Chris Van Vliet, whispered to the cast of the movie and joins us with more.

Don’t worry, we whispered loud enough that you can still hear it. Do you ever wonder what your pets do after you leave the house? Or do you ever wonder what kind of voice your pet would have if it was a human? Both of those questions, and more, are answered in this film.

Patton Oswalt (as Max): “Every pet knows it’s a dangerous world. You’d be crazy not to worry.”

Max, Duke and Snowball are back in “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Eric Stonestreet (as Duke): “Max, you are never going to believe it. We’re going on a trip!”

Patton Oswalt (as Max): Really?”

This time around, Max’s owner, Katie, is married and has a baby, Liam. Now Max and Duke have to navigate life with their new humans.

Patton Oswalt: “Max has definitely opened up to the possibility that some humans could be really cool, so that’s kind of made him grow, but then, of course, it’s also made him very, very protective of the one human he likes.”

Patton Oswalt voices Max, the rambunctious Jack Russell.

Patton Oswalt: “My favorite part of Max’s personality is that he takes things a thousand times more serious than they need to be taken, which is really fun to play comedically.”

Duke, Max’s adopted brother, is voiced by Eric Stonestreet.

Eric Stonestreet: “Duke’s more comfortable now because he knows he has a home. I wouldn’t say Duke is smarter yet, necessarily, but I think Duke runs that perfect line of, is he smart or not smart?”

When Duke, Max and their family go on a trip to the country, they meet a no-nonsense farm dog named Rooster, played by Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford: “Max, he’s a neurotic mess, and Rooster takes pity on him and helps him straighten himself out and grow up.”

While the pups are learning the ropes in the country, their furry friends are creating chaos in the city.

Kevin Hart: “I think the thing that makes this film stand out from the first one is just the progression. You’re seeing characters progress, and that’s what you want.”

Kevin Hart is Snowball, the bunny and secret superhero, and this time around, Tiffany Haddish joined the group as Daisy, the Shih Tzu.

Tiffany Haddish: ‘When I first saw Daisy, I was like, ‘Oh, she is so cute,’ and then when I heard her with my voice, I was like, ‘I’m a dog with cute barrettes. I’m so cute.'”

While Daisy and Snowball set out on their own mission, Max and Duke bring the lessons they learned in the country back home and help their friends.

Harrison Ford (as Rooster): “The first step of not being afraid is acting like you aren’t afraid.”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” rolls over into theaters on Friday, June 7.

