Satisfy your cheesy cravings at I Heart Mac & Cheese

Everybody loves mac and cheese. It’s so popular that now there’s a day to celebrate the king of comfort food and it’s this weekend!

Americans will put aside their diets this Saturday to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day.

If you really want to party with pasta and get cheesy to the max, make it over to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

Michael, chef: “We’ve taken everyone’s favorite side dish and made it the center of the plate.”

That was just the first move.

Michael: “To even trick it out even more is what we’ve done is we’ve taken everyone’s favorite bar foods, paired it up with everyone’s favorite side dish and gave everyone their own customized mac n’ cheese.”

You can go with the chef’s specialties, like the Cuban mac and cheese, topped with swiss, pulled pork, ham, mojo sauce and pickles.

Lobster mac and cheese is just that — and trust us, it’s as good as you think it is.

Michael: “You could put anything on top of mac and cheese.”

When he says you, he means it.

Feel free to check out the options and come up with something unique.

Michael: “Anyone can come into a Mac & Cheese in any one of our six South Florida locations, and what they can do is they can create their own favorite.”

Not only are the bowls filled with amazing-ness, they’re half-priced on National Mac and Cheese Day.

That includes the newest creation, pepperoni pizza mac, and the fan favorite — mac and cheese-filled tater tots.

Every offering is designed to deliver you directly to your happy place.

Michael: “It’s what you had when you were two years old, it’s what you had when you had a good day. You were rewarded when you weren’t feeling so good, it brought you back to a really happy time.”

The chef would like to influence your plans for this coming Saturday.

Michael: “People would be absolutely insane not to come here because what we do is mac and cheese. It’s National Macaroni and Cheese Day.”

Kaleb, customer: “I’ll be here because this is the best mac and cheese I’ve ever had, and it’s just amazing. It’s an amazing place to be.”

FOR MORE INFO:

I Heart Mac & Cheese

1489 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 533-4195

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.