Salsa Night brings Latin rhythms to Española Way

Whoever said nothing in life is free never hung out in South Florida. One of SoBe’s most famous streets wants you to hang out and have fun, enjoy the music — and it costs nothing.

Española Way on South Beach wants everyone dancing in the street.

Rory Greenberg: “Thursday nights we do salsa. We have a performance by La Perla. We encourage locals, public, everyone to come out, stay for dinner, sing and dance and enjoy the street.”

It’s a pre-Friday celebration at 7 and 7:30 p.m.

In front of the restaurant Havana 1957, a salsa singer and dancer brings her talents to the street — and you can join her.

Rory Greenberg: “The cost is free. It’s open to the public. The Española Way Association has multiple events throughout the week.”

You don’t need to be a great dancer to join in. You just have to like having fun in one of South Beach’s hottest spots.

Rory Greenberg: “Española Way is one of the few pedestrian streets in Miami Beach. It’s a nice place where locals and tourists can enjoy outdoors, drink, eat, hangout.”

And since Española is a no-car zone, you have plenty of space to salsa under the stars.

Rory Greenberg: “The pedestrian-only street goes from Washington to Drexel. The salsa event happens at the corner of Washington and Española.”

And hopefully you work up an appetite while you are dancing…

Rory Greenberg: “We have salsa in front of Havana 1957, but as you go down the street, we have a bunch of restaurants from a bunch of countries, and you will get a different walk, a different cuisine, a different vibe.”

Katrina Penn: “This is awesome. I love it. I am not a native of Miami. I am from Richmond, Virginia, but I come here a lot and I love it. It’s great.”

Remember, it’s fun, and best of all, it’s free.

Rory Greenberg: “There will be a lot of spectators, but we encourage people to come out and dance and enjoy it. This is a lively street, and we are one of the few where you do so safely in Miami Beach and in the world, so we encourage you to move your feet.”

