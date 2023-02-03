(WSVN) - Rubik’s cube is now sustainable.

The rebranded iconic toy is not only 100% recycled, it’s made from 100% recycled ABS plastic and 100% recycled cardboard packaging.

The original Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor Erno Rubik.

The cube, originally called the Magic Cube, was made with wood, paper, rubber bands and paper clips.

The company hopes it will motivate users to be more eco-friendly even if they have a hard time solving it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.