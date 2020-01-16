Rob Lowe & Liv Tyler tells Deco all about their upcoming spin-off

Rob Lowe is back and ready to rush to your emergency! The star, who never ages, is bringing us a spin-off of the hit show, “9-1-1,” and he’s giving us an urgent look inside the most anticipated new show of the season.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, especially the emergencies!

And “9-1-1: Lone Star” is ready to blow up! With Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler starring, it’s the sexiest spin off in history!

Rob Lowe: “The mother ship is case driven, and this is character driven. This is more gritty. It’s more, it’s more like down to earth rugged.”

Rob Lowe (as Owen Strand): “Let’s show ’em what we got!”

Rob’s character has a painful past, which makes him perfect to start life over.

Rob Lowe: “He’s the only survivor of 9/11 from his firehouse, so he’s still serving. He’s rebuilt that house in New York. They come to him and say, ‘You’ve rebuilt a firehouse from scratch, would you ever consider coming to Austin?’”

And Rob told us this will be about bringing a diverse audience to the TV.

Rob Lowe: “We wanted to have a show that can go red state, blue state, you know, and be surprising in the positions it takes. It’s not like lecturing anybody about what they should or shouldn’t be on any side of it.”

Liv Tyler (as Michelle Blake): “In Texas, you do what I say, Captain.”

Meanwhile, Liv Tyler is ready for her character to be strong and brave.

Liv Tyler: “Their strength and their focus and how brave they are, and it takes a very specific kind of person.”

Rob Lowe: “So much of our entertainment world is taken up with heroes who are superheroes. To play human beings who are actually heroes, for me, is really satisfying.”

Rob Lowe (as Owen Strand): “Here’s to the new 126.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” kicks off this Sunday night here on 7, right after the NFC championship game.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.