Riverfront Gondola Tours offering meals at Casa Sensei as customers enjoy food from above

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Fort Lauderdale may have found the perfect way to social distance.

You can enjoy a gourmet meal from the comfort of your own private gondola.

Whoever nicknamed Fort Lauderdale “The Venice of America” must have first seen it from a gondola.

Captain Wilson, Riverfront Gondola Tours: “You get to see the backyards of these beautiful mansions. You get to get up and personal with the mega yachts. It’s a slow, relaxed pace. The boats are electric; it’s super quiet.”

Right off of Las Olas, Riverfront Gondola Tours and Casa Sensei, which are about three feet apart, have what could be the best answer to social distancing.

Victor Diaz, Casa Sensei: “You call Casa Sensei to order from our diverse Pan-Asian, Latin fusion menu. We then take care of the rest. We deliver your food directly to the boat. The rest is for you to enjoy.”

Captain Wilson, Riverfront Gondola Tours: “You’re taking what you love to do, an activity such as sightseeing, or eating food in a restaurant, and you’re just taking it away from the restaurant and giving yourself scenery that moves.”

From the moment you walk on, everything is sanitized. Your captain is spaced six feet away, and for 90 blissful minutes, you get to live in an alternate reality, where everything is back to normal.

The boats can go through the New River, south of Tarpon Bend. Meanwhile, you can enjoy charred octopus from Casa Sensei, plus lobster guacamole, and the only pork boa buns on Las Olas.

Michael, Riverfront Gondola Tours: “It’s like the best thing to do, especially now with social distancing. What better way than to be out on the water away from everybody else.”

The tours start at $199. Just order your food from the restaurant a couple of hours before.

Captain Wilson, Riverfront Gondola Tours: “When they’re off the boat, we leave them more relaxed than when we got them, feeling entertained, feeling like they’ve actually done something worthwhile.”

For more info:

riverfrontgondolatours.com

954-530-4176

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.