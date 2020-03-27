Rihanna finally gave us a new song, sort of

(CNN) — It’s not the new album the world has been begging for, but it’s a start.

Early Friday, Canadian singer PartyNextDoor dropped his new album, “PartyMobile,” which features Rihanna on the song, “Believe It.”

Rihanna announced the new single on her verified Twitter account.

Folks have been more than excited for new music from the singer and makeup mogul since she dropped her last album, “Anti,” in 2016.

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” she and PartyNextDoor sing on the chorus.

PartyNextDoor has written songs for Rihanna, including her hit, “Work,” so it makes sense that she would guest on a track with him.

She’s been hinting for what feels like forever that a new album is coming.

Even her former frequent collaborator, Drake, is growing antsy.

Drake and Rihanna on Wednesday both hopped into DJ Spade’s Instagram Live, and the rapper had a message for her.

“Rihanna, drop R12 (the album) right now,” Drake wrote.

Yes, please.

