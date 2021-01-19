Ride on the water in style on YuJet’s electric powered jet surfboard

South Florida doesn’t have much in the way of waves, but a new surfboard is letting riders hang ten anyway. Put your tray table in the upright position. Deco has a ticket to fly on the YuJet.

Paddleboarding is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and stay in shape, but if you feel the need for speed, check this out.

It’s called a YuJet, and riding it will blow you away.

Chad Knopp, YuJet: “The YuJet is an electric powered jet surfboard that’s powered basically just like a Jet Ski, so you put a battery in, turn it on and the jet will propel you underneath, so you can surf with or without waves.”

Yep, he said electric. That means no fuel, no fumes and no noise.

Chad Knopp: “Well electric, first of all, the environment, you’re not pumping gas into it, so the board goes 24 to 25 mph. The charge time is two hours, the battery lifespan is 25 to 40 min, depending on the weight of the rider and how hard you’re riding the board.”

Deco caught up with the YuJet team at Shooters in Fort Lauderdale.

Let’s just say if you want to get noticed, the YuJet will have all eyes on you.

Chad Knopp: “When people first see the board, they’re reaction is ‘Wow!’ When people see that and see other people doing it, they want to do it. It’s a contagious feeling.”

A wireless throttle controls the speed.

Chad Knopp: “So this is how you power it on. You press and hold the button.”

But it’s a little more *involved* than a Jet Ski.

Chad Knopp: “There is a workout aspect to it. You are getting a neurological workout, plus a physical workout, so it’s not just hopping on, pulling the trigger and going.”

The YuJet is not cheap, $10,000 for the base model, but this machine could give you the ride of your life.

Chad Knopp: “It’s a feeling of freedom. You can look around in the water. You can look everywhere. You can explore places. It’s nice, it’s quiet. You can feel the water.”

Even if you’re not a pro surfer, you can ride the YuJet by just kneeling or sitting on the board.

There are even straps, so you can hang on for dear life.

FOR MORE INFO:

YuJet

www.yujetusa.com

