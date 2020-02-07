Reports: Royals make first public appearance since family split at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after their split the royal family, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance at a Miami Beach hotel, according to published reports.

The New York Times, Page Six, E News and The Daily Mail all reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at an ultra exclusive J.P. Morgan event at the 1 Hotel South Beach, along the 2300 block of Collins Avenue, Thursday night.

The royal couple reportedly addressed several A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Magic Johnson and Gayle King.

News of the appearance came as a surprise to some residents and tourists.

“I mean, why wouldn’t they come here? They’re in their bag,” a passer-by said.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry opened up about his mental health, and “Harry told the audience he started seeing a therapist at 28 as he struggled with the trauma caused by his mother’s death. Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

“I thought it was kind of cool that he was doing it, to be truthful, because they’re trying to live their own life, and I think that’s awesome,” tourist Jane Theriault said.

“They’re just normal people, and they should be left alone,” resident Rebecca Klaczaowski said. “They need their own privacy.”

Experts estimate they made between $500,000 to $1 million for the appearance.

“I wish I could travel like they do,” tourist Bill Jackson said. “Sign me up for that job!”

“That’s fair, I guess, if you’re a prince,” resident Paula Bisoneaux said.

According to the reports, Prince Harry also told the audience that he felt trapped by the royal family, but his relationship with the queen is OK.

7News reached out to J.P. Morgan for comment, but they declined.

