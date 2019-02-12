Rapper YoungBoy arrested on disorderly conduct charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the rapper known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested at an Atlanta hotel on disorderly conduct charges.

News outlets report that Kentrell Gaulden, better known as NBA YoungBoy, was arrested Monday afternoon along with Starr Thigpen at the Hyatt House.

The Atlanta Police Department says in a news release that housekeeping staff entered the room, which they thought was unoccupied, and Gaulden instructed Thigpen to get the staff out of the room.

Police say Thigpen struck the housekeeper in the face and the fight continued in the hallway.

The two also were charged with marijuana possession involving less than an ounce.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.