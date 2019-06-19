‘Queer Eye’ renewed for two more seasons

(CNN) — “Queer Eye” has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5.

Netflix will debut Season 4 on July 19, which will feature the Fab Five returning to Kansas City. Season 5, set in Philadelphia, will begin production next week and will air in 2020.

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series launched in March.

All five makeover experts will return: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

In April, the cast went to Capitol Hill to drum up support for the proposed Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, sex and sexual orientation by expanding the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The series is a remake of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” and has gotten incredible reviews since first airing on the streaming giant in 2018.

