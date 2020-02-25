Quality over quantity: Mardi Gras’ Fat Tuesday organizers go green!

We just finished up the SoBe Wine and Food Festival on Miami Beach, but over in New Orleans, they’re drinking and eating and dancing and beading like nowhere else on Earth! It’s Fat Tuesday! And Mardi Gras has a new twist this year.

We thought we liked to party in SoFlo, but let’s be honest, New Orleans has us beat at our game every February.

Mardi Gras is the last day of the festive carnival season.

Organizer: “It’s like Christmas for New Orleans.”

And locals and visitors are all feeling the spirit on Fat Tuesday.

Patron: “I’mma take you to see the zoo-loo king, in New Orleans, at the Mardi Gras.”

But this massive parade, with its fanciful floats and elaborate costumes, isn’t thrown together overnight.

Organizer: “It’s hard to imagine how much people look forward to the parade every year, and how much people look forward to Mardi Gras, you want to make it worth their while.”

Artists of all kinds prepare for months to bring this world-famous event to life every year.

Organizer: “We’ve got sculptures, painters, seamstresses, jewelers, paper artists, a whole series of industries that really make this such a beautiful celebration.”

And organizers are even thinking further ahead than this year’s celebration!

Organizer: “We already have designs for next year’s parade ready to go, so the whole process starts over.”

But, it’s not just about creativity. This year, Mardi Gras is also about sustainability! With all kinds of eco-friendly throws, you’ll see an emphasis on green going forward.

Organizer: “We have just tried to emphasize quality over quantity, go with more reusable items, so we do go with a lot of those this year.”

