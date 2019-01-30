Privé offers South Florida buyers luxury on a private island

It’s all about the high-life in South Florida, and at a new development in the Aventura area, let’s just say it’s a good thing Deco isn’t afraid of heights. We checked out a top-notch, super private residency that’s the last of its kind.

Two, six-story towers. A combined 155 units. Breath-taking, waterfront views everywhere you look.

Welcome home to Privé.

Michael Newmann, director of sales and marketing: “We’re an eight-acre island in the center of Aventura, but with the feeling like we’re out by ourselves. There will never be anything like Privé ever again in South Florida.”

That’s a bold statement!

But here’s what he means…

Privé was built on South Florida’s last undeveloped island.

And because we want only the best of the best, Deco toured the 6,200 square-foot penthouse.

Michael Newmann: “It’s a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath. That apartment furnished, we’re looking at around $9.5 million.”

Cha-ching!

This pad is impressive. Two stories, with an outdoor swimming pool and grilling station that’s part of nearly 5,000 square feet of terrace.

What a view.

Michael Newmann: “I’ve been involved in over 50 residential projects, and every one of them have their own thing. I’ve never seen anything like this at all.”

And, oh look, a walk-in closet almost big enough to fit all our shoes!

But the main draw of Privé may be all the extra stuff.

Michael Newmann: “Each building has a 10,000-foot gym and space in it, wine rooms, cigar rooms and social rooms. We also have dog grooming salons here. We have TV rooms, pool tables and business centers.”

And that’s just the beginning. Dining rooms, a playground and tennis courts — even a marina. Plus, a house car that’s like your personal Uber.

And remember — this is all on an exclusive island!

Michael Newmann: “All buildings at this level are absolutely gorgeous, but the people who come here, they choose Privé because it’s about the lifestyle. The name says it all. Privé. We’re private.”

Privé is nearly sold out, which means there are still some units available!

The units start at around $2 million.

FOR MORE INFO:

Privé Island

5000 Island Estates Drive

Aventura, FL 33160

305-440-4397

https://mypriveisland.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.