Pitbull shares new song, offers advice amid COVID-19 pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mr. 305 is delivering a message of hope during the COVID-19 crisis.

South Florida’s own Pitbull shared a sneak peek of his upcoming anthem, “I Believe We Will Win,” on his social media platforms, Saturday.

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

In the video clip, the entertainer is seen climbing up onto the roof of SLAM, his charter school in Miami, to offer a few words of advice and encouragement.

