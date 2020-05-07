Pitbull honors front line workers in latest music video

(WSVN) - Pitbull has dropped an inspirational message with his newest music video.

The artist is giving people hope with his new song, “I Believe That We Will Win.”

Mr. 305 not only featured himself walking into a vast, empty gym at Slam Charter School in Miami, but he showed people from all over the world, including doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic, jamming out to the anthem in unity.

Pitbull ended the video with a message saying, “No matter what, face everything and rise.”

