Pharrell threatens to sue Trump over use of ‘Happy’ song hours after synagogue shooting

(WSVN) - Pharrell Williams is threatening to sue President Donald Trump over the use of his famous ‘Happy’ song.

According to CNN, Williams’ attorney Howard King sent a cease and desist letter to the president, telling him to stop playing the hit during campaign events.

The song was played at a rally over the weekend, just hours after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” King wrote in the letter. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

King said the use of Pharrell’s song without consent constitutes both copyright and trademark infringement.

“Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” King wrote.

According to the Washington Post, this is not the first time someone has asked Trump to stop using their music. Similar requests have been made from the Rolling Stones, Queen, Adele, Aerosmith and others.

