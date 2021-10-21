DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zombies, ghouls and all sorts of scary creatures are getting ready for Halloween.

Their job is to freak you out.

In one special night, they’re taking a lot of pride in their work.

Man: “Good luck. Have fun.”

You never know what kind of gruesome characters you’ll run into at Tormented Trails in Davie’s Tree Tops Park.

Jaime Steadman (scare tactics): “This year, Tormented Trails brings terror to a whole new level.”

This go-to Halloween spot is a forest full of fright.

Jaime: “What really sets us apart from anything else you can do this October is the suspense of the natural environment, which is guaranteed to terrify even the most seasoned individual. We have obviously all the things you’d find in a normal haunted house, except it’s inside the woods.”

There’s more than one way to get the you-know-what scared out of you at Tormented Trails.

Jaime: “We have two trails: The Hike of Horror and The Psycho Path, filled with nefarious characters and creatures looking to keep you as their own.”

All this spooky stuff goes on for a good cause this weekend.

Jaime: “We’re so happy to invite the Pride Center to come and help us host a Pride Night.”

Roger Roa (proud of pride): “The Pride Center is one of the largest LGBT community centers in South Florida. We are actually partnering up with Tormented Trails on Friday, October 22nd, and a portion of those proceeds will actually go back to the Pride Center to support our programs and services.”

You couldn’t have picked a more perfect place to hold Pride Night.

Roger: “Halloween is a big holiday in the LGBT+ community, and what’s better than a haunted forest to go along with it?”

A big turn-out means big rewards for the center.

Jaime: “We hope that on the 22nd we can bring out as many people so we can contribute as much as we can to the Pride Center.”

Here’s a message from somebody you might bump into in the woods on pride night.

Clown: “Can’t wait to torment you in the trails.”

You can also get spooked at Tormented Trails this Saturday and, of course, Halloween weekend.

For all frightening details, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.