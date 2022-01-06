So many shows, so little time. Thanks to streaming services, there’s no shortage of binge-worthy dramas.

Josh Gad finds himself in a twisted romance, and Kristen Bell has a way of keeping an eye on things.

Man, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad really hit it off in “Wolf Like Me,” even after she crashes into his car.

Isla and Josh hook up in the new Peacock series, but their relationship is anything but smooth, because they’re both keeping secrets, and that’s a no-no if you want things to work out.

If somebody is murdered, but you don’t see it happen, was there really a murder? That’s what Kristen Bell’s figuring out in “The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window.”

I don’t know if it’s a murder, but they sure killed the chances of me saying that title one more time. Kristen plays a nosy woman sipping her wine and spying on her neighbors, and when she’s convinced there’s been a murder, she takes it upon herself to investigate.

You can watch Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” on Jan. 13.

“The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window” streams on Netflix Jan. 28.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.