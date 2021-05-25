Patrick Wilson, Vera Farminga talk raising hell as the Warrens in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

Note to self: When you’re possessed, “The Devil made me do it” is such a better excuse than “The dog ate my homework.”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are conjuring up more scares. The two are back for a third “Conjuring” movie, and are raising hell with Deco.

Ruiari O’Connor (as Arne Cheyenne Johnson): “Jesus. I think I hurt someone.”

“The Devil made me do it” hasn’t always been a silly excuse. In 1981, it was an alibi for murder!

Patrick Wilson (as Ed Warren): “The court accepts the witness of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth. I think it’s about time they accept the existence of the Devil.”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is based on a real murder trial of a guy who pleaded not guilty by reason of demonic possession!

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — aka Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — looked into the case.

Vera Farminga (as Lorraine Warren): “We think your family was cursed.”

Patrick tells Deco this kinda thing is right up his alley.

Patrick Wilson: “My wife always laughs at me for watching a lot of the dark crime shows and murder mysteries. It satisfies my dark side, I guess!”

In preparing for the movie, Patrick says it’s not for him to judge the case. Because what’s important is the people involved believed it really happened.

Patrick Wilson: “I have to look at it through the eyes of Ed Warren. I do all the research, and then I filter it through kind of what we need for the movie.”

Vera Farminga (as Lorraine Warren): “Something terrible happened here.”

This is less of a haunted house flick than the previous “Conjuring” movies, which is something Vera tells Deco really intrigued her.

Vera Farminga: “You’re gonna spend more time with them alone, which I wanted. I love Ed and Lorraine, I love them as a team. I wanted more time watching them do what they do as demonologists.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean the movie is any less scary.

Patrick is mostly unfazed by the scares at this point.

Patrick Wilson: “I don’t scream. I kind of — I’ll kind of laugh. I’ll laugh at my own like, ‘You got me, good job.’ You know?”

But terrifying horror fans is something that’s clearly near and dear to the actors’ hearts. Vera’s especially.

Vera Farminga: “Oh, I love it. I love it! I’ve always loved traumatizing people! I get some weird pleasure out of it. But I love when it works!”

Vera Farminga (as Lorraine Warren): ED! ED!!! AHHHHHH!”

