Pasta surprise: Prime Italian in Miami Beach thinks outside the pizza box

They say less is more, but we all know that’s totally not the case when it comes to pizza. One restaurant in South Beach is dishing out pies like you’ve never seen before. Deco checked it out before social distancing was a thing.

It looks like a traditional pizza, but there’s nothing ordinary about these pies.

Prime Italian in Miami Beach knows all about the classic, like spaghetti and chicken Parmesan.

John Emanuel, Prime Italian: “Prime Italian is the sister restaurant of Prime 112. Here, we do traditional Italian recipes, everything made from scratch.”

But when it comes to their pizzas, they’re thinking outside the box.

John Emanuel: “We created these stuffed pizzas, so we can offer different and new things to our customers.”

Different and new is right. The restaurant is taking things up a notch by dishing out double deckers.

Their stuffed cheese pizza actually has pasta baked underneath it.

John Emanuel: “Our first layer, we put some pasta on it, and then Alfredo sauce with truffle provolone cheese.”

All that gets covered with more dough, marinara sauce and cheese before going in the oven.

The end result? Double ooey, gooey goodness!

Sasha Wyroba, customer: “It was a meal in a meal. I thought I was just getting pizza, and then all of a sudden, I had something else coming out, and it was delicious. Definitely worth it.”

Feeling more like a carnivore Check out their Philly cheesesteak pizza.

John Emanuel: “It’s kind of like a pizza sandwich. The first layer, it has dry aged prime ribeye, and then peppers and onions on it. And then it’ll have another pizza coming right on top and make it double-stuffed.”

Two pizzas for the first of one? Count me in!

Marlee Michelson, customer: “This is the first time I’ve seen a two-layer pizza. It’s just very different, very unique, and I definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to try something different.”

Miami Beach restaurants are still not open for dine in services, but Prime Italian is doing takeout and delivery, so you can still get your pizza fix.

FOR MORE INFO:

Prime Italian

101 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8484

https://mylesrestaurantgroup.com/prime-italian

