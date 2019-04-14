Over $100K in music equipment — and a Mercedes — stolen from Cuban singer’s home

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves broke into a renowned Cuban musician’s El Portal home, taking off with over $100,000 in sound equipment and the artist’s Mercedes-Benz.

Descemer Bueno said that despite the sizable worth of Friday’s haul, it’s the personal value of many of the stolen items that make the break-in especially hurtful.

“A lot of things that mean a lot to me were missing,” he said.

The homeowner said this was a coordinated heist. He said the thieves used a truck to empty his home, taking studio equipment, instruments, paraphernalia and the luxury vehicle.

“All my guitars, all the strings, everything,” he said.

Bueno burst onto the Miami music scene, gaining international fame working with artists like Enrique Iglesias, most prominently on the 2014 single “Bailando.”

The singer/songwriter said he was working on his latest album at the time of the burglary, but he said all that hard work is gone.

Bueno said he was returning from a trip to Cuba when he realized his home have been burglarized.

“I just opened the door and got back to the studio. Everything was missing,” he said. “It was crazy.”

Bueno said the crooks didn’t just steal sound equipment and priceless paraphernalia. They also took away his family’s sense of safety.

“I don’t even feel safe in my house,” he said.

Bueno’s Mercedes was recovered Sunday night, but the thieves remain on the run.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

