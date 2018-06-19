Nick Cannon opens ‘Wild ‘n Out’ restaurant on South Beach

Nick Cannon is a musician, an actor, a TV host and a dad. And now, we can add one more title to his resume … restaurateur. Nick’s getting into the restaurant business and the first location is in South Florida.

Nick Cannon’s MTV show “Wild ‘n Out” is a freestyling hit. Now Nick’s bringing his wild brand to South Florida.

Deco caught up with Nick at the South Beach opening of his first “Wild ‘n Out” restaurant.

Nick Cannon: “If you are looking for a good time, if you are looking for fun and for laugher, Wild ‘n Out is the place to be.”

Wild ‘n Out Sports Bar mixes some of the fun of Nick’s show with the best of the 305.

Nick Cannon: “This is the best city on the planet when it comes to having a good time. That’s what Wild ‘n Out is all about.”

Nick even had a hand in cooking up their menu.

Kenyon Jones, manager: “Nick was very involved in all of it. They did a tasting of every food item.”

Nick Cannon: “One of my favorite things is the glazed doughnut buffalo chicken sandwich. It just sounds crazy and you are wild when you are eating it.”

And according to Nick, the ultimate wings platter is a must.

Nick Cannon: “It’s all different types of chicken wings. From lemon pepper, to Asian spice, to maple bacon, all on one big platter, so that is kind of cool.”

Even the drinks will give you a taste of Nick’s “Wild ‘n Out” show.

Nick Cannon: “All of our frozen drinks are the best too.”

Kenyon Jones: “We took some of the fun stuff from the TV show and named the drinks after it. One of our popular ones is the Wild ‘n Out Henny Bomb.”

From margaritas with a little something extra — to daiquiris that are all swirled up … the drinks are wild and perfect for when you are out in Miami.

Nick Cannon: “The energy in Miami — there is nothing like it.”

Right now Wild ‘n Out is a sports bar, but in a few months they’re adding a game arcade.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wild ‘n Out Sports Bar

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 535-3500

https://wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com/

