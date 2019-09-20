Newly opened Papi Steak on SoBe draws A-listers, beef lovers

Where’s the beef? It’s on South Beach! A new restaurant is serving up Grade A cuts of meat to A-listers. A-listers like you.

The restaurant scene on South Beach just got hotter. That’s because David “Papi” Einhorn opened up Papi Steak.

David “Papi” Einhorn, Papi Steak: “Our concept was, we wanted to build a modern-day steakhouse with old school food.”

Papi teamed up with restaurant guru Dave Grutman. Papi’s special recipe steak and namesake meal became a hit at Grutman’s Komoto on Brickell, and the two decided Papi needed his own joint.

David “Papi” Einhorn: “Obviously, we stayed with the original Papi actual steak, but now we have a whole bunch of other items as well.”

This place just opened, and it’s already an A-list hotspot.

David “Papi” Einhorn: “We did an event over here for French Montana, and Drake just came in to support him, and Fat Joe was here.”

Even J.Lo celebrated the release of her new movie “Hustlers” with Papi.

David “Papi” Einhorn: “She is hot. She’s still got it. She looked beautiful. We had her sitting over here, and she had a great time. We got her a beautiful cake.”

So what’s got Drake and J.Lo rushing over? The beef!

David “Papi” Einhorn: “A Papi steak is a Glatt kosher, 32-ounce dry aged ribeye. It’s got the sauce I created, which we call the secret sauce. It’s got a little hint of sweet, which is a beautiful mix with the ribeye.”

How they’re cooking is as important as what they’re cooking.

David “Papi” Einhorn: “We bought a special grill, so the steaks come out, like, really amazing. It’s like a special wood grill.”

Srna Stos, diner: “The Papi Steak tastes so good, and it’s very kind of sweet and savory at the same time. I feel like all other steaks taste the same and have the same flavor, and this sets itself apart a lot.”

Papi is also serving old school items, like Caesar salad and potato latkes, and this New York transplant even brought a Big Apple fave to SoFlo.

David “Papi” Einhorn: “We have the Wagyu pastrami, which is really amazing. I was really looking for good pastrami, and I couldn’t find it anywhere.”

Papi Steak’s food may have a celebrity following, but Papi’s priority is…

David “Papi” Einhorn: “We treat all our guests like a celebrity, and everyone who comes in here is a VIP.

