Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’ cast talk to Deco about dramedy

Aging gracefully is fine, but it’s not funny! So Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin do it their own way in the new Netflix show “The Kominsky Method.” Mike and producer Chuck Lorre sat down with Deco to give us a preview.

Alan Arkin (as Norman): “So how’s your love life? You still seeing … what’s her name, Trisket?”

Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky): “Tristan.”

Old friends and new loves.

Nancy Travis (as Lisa): “You have got some big brass [expletive].”

Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky): “In the good way?”

Nancy Travis (as Lisa): “No.”

Turns out, life doesn’t get any easier as you get older.

Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky): “We didn’t have much to talk about. She was half my age.”

Alan Arkin (as Norman): “Half your age? She’s still an old woman.”

In Netflix’s hit new show “The Kominsky Method,” Michael Douglas plays an aging acting coach while Alan Arkin is his life-long agent and reluctant best friend.

Chuck Lorre: “I like him.”

Michael Douglas: “I do too.”

Chuck Lorre: “I really like him. He’s one of my favorite guys.”

Michael Douglas: “It’s the right feeling. A je ne sais quoi.”

Michael and uber-producer Chuck Lorre were like old friends when they talked with Deco about their new dramedy.

Michael Douglas: “I wish I was, but I’m pulling from this great writer here.”

Chuck Lorre: “I like him too.”

Michael Douglas: “His defining moments.”

Of course we’re usually seeing Michael starring in blockbusters on the big screen, and A-listers rarely go back to lowly television.

So what brought him back?

Chuck Lorre: “He read the script, which is already amazing. He read the script, and we met, and we talked about it, and to my delight he said yes. He said the magic word.”

Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky): “We both know that being crazy about someone doesn’t last. It’s just happy brain juice that tricks you into not getting a prenup … twice.”

It helps that it’s a smart comedy, not afraid to deal with and laugh at.

Chuck Lorre: “There’s a little bit of that edge in there. The atheist kind. Enjoy the shrimp, rabbi.”

Alan Arkin (as Norman): “It hurts being human. It hurts like hell. And all the exploring in the world doesn’t make that hurt go away because being human and being hurt are the same damn thing.”

Powerful stuff.

And, oh, while you’re watching, keep an eye out for guest stars!

Alan Arkin (as Norman): “How was your day?”

Michael Douglas (as Sandy Kominsky): “I had a strange little man stick his finger up my ass.”

Alan Arkin (as Norman): “I envy you.”

“The Kominsky Method” drops on Netflix on Friday.

