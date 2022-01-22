The Pegasus World Cup is a day where fashion is front and center.

Oh, and there’s a horse race too.

This is one affair where what you wear is as important as the horse you bet on. Deco’s got you covered. We checked out a fashion show with clothes perfect for the winner’s circle.

Saddle up!

The Pegasus World Cup is headed back to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale next weekend.

You’ll see the best horses in the world, and it’s a safe bet you’ll spot celebs, too.

Vin Diesel, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone and Pharrell have been known to stop by.

Since the event is always a star-studded affair, you’re gonna want to dress your best.

Neiman’s and Shapoh.com hosted a fashion show at Bal Harbour shops showing off perfect outfits to wear to the race.

Steven Kravit: “I think what is so special about this event is that it’s meant to be an edgy, high fashion event for South Florida.”

Look pretty in pink.

Check out a cute jacket with feathers or go bold and bright.

You’ll be cool in an orange dress with cold shoulder cut outs.

Suzy Buckley Woodward: “When you are heading out for the Pegasus World Cup, what you need to know is people dress in color. We are talking about color-blocking, bright shades.”

Don’t forget about the accessories! The right purse, shoes and hat are a trifecta.

Steven Kravit: “I think you are going to see lots of people bringing their fashion game. Lots of really cool, unique pieces, lots of color, lots of accessories, true Miami style.”

Guys, Neiman’s has you covered, too.

Steven Kravit: “There’s a men’s Dolce that is out of this world. It’s stunning.”

In these looks, you’ll strut your stuff at the Pegasus World Cup.

Suzy Buckley Woodward: “It’s about being festive and being excited and celebrating being outdoors in South Florida and the races.”

