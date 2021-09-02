Pro wrestling isn’t just on our TV screens, because this Monday night, it is up close and personal. WWE is coming to town, but sit ringside at your own peril, because you probably don’t wanna get elbow dropped.

Announcer: “Oh! What a Claymore by McIntyre!”

WWE is comin’ at ya like a swift kick in the face … in a good way.

“Monday Night Raw” is taking over FTX Arena — the former AmericanAirlines Arena — this coming Monday.

Drew McIntyre, WWE: “It’s gonna be absolutely electric. Miami is a phenomenal crowd — so knowledgeable, so passionate. Florida is the home base of WWE. This is kind of a home show for WWE.”

“The Scottish warrior,” Drew McIntyre, is more than ready to put on a show, because the guys and girls of WWE waited so long during COVID to have fans back in person.

Drew McIntyre: “We genuinely have a back-and-forth with our audience. We’re listening to see what they’re reacting to, positively or negatively, and then we adjust, and we’re doing a lot of improvisation during a live show to make sure the fans are digging what we’re doing. Without the fans there, it was hard to tell.”

Let’s not get it twisted: anyone can be a fan.

Drew McIntyre: “We’re for everybody, from the youngest kid to the oldest adult. Not just for guys. Forty percent of our audience is female.”

While Drew is doing his thing, he’s also giving major props to the company’s female superstars.

Announcer: “From the top rope, this time she connects!”

They’ve gotten their time to shine the last few years, which wasn’t always the case.

Drew McIntyre: “I remember when I first got to WWE, and the women were relegated to two-minute segments. To see how far it’s come … they’re such incredible, unbelievable athletes these days, and such an inspiration to young women especially, but also guys across the world, including myself.”

We’ve gotta mention how much Drew looks like he could be a Hollywood star. Funny enough, Deco happened to interview The Rock before he became the star he is today.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Hobbs): “I’m what you call an ice cold can of whoop-ass.”

Hey, Drew. I think you know where we’re going with this.

Drew McIntyre: “It’s funny. Over the last year, that’s been like my most commonly asked question. I was like, to one of my buddies, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘You look like you’ve fallen out of ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Braveheart’ or something.’ That’s probably why. Eventually, you never know. I’m open to new challenges, but my focus is WWE.

FOR MORE INFO:

WWE Monday Night Raw

FTX Arena

Monday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

wwe.com/monday-night-raw-miami-fl

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.